VIDEO: Damage, debris reported at Riverwind Casino after tornado

Posted 8:57 pm, October 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:50PM, October 21, 2017

NORMAN, Okla. - Meteorologist Aaron Brackett and photojournalist Kevin Josefy caught a tornado coming through the Riverwind Casino.

As they were on-air, power lines came down in front of them as well as hail.

There are reports of water damage and debris at the casino.

The Beach Boys were playing at Riverwind Casino Saturday evening.

There are no reports of any injuries.