VIDEO: Damage, debris reported at Riverwind Casino after tornado

NORMAN, Okla. - Meteorologist Aaron Brackett and photojournalist Kevin Josefy caught a tornado coming through the Riverwind Casino.

As they were on-air, power lines came down in front of them as well as hail.

There are reports of water damage and debris at the casino.

My son at OU just sent me a picture of the tornado that came through Norman. #tornado #outornado pic.twitter.com/esBS3VZ3wj — Erin Taylor Young (@ErinTYoung) October 22, 2017

The Beach Boys were playing at Riverwind Casino Saturday evening.

There are no reports of any injuries.