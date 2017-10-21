VIDEO: Damage, debris reported at Riverwind Casino after tornado

NORMAN, Okla. - Meteorologist Aaron Brackett and photojournalist Kevin Josefy caught a tornado coming through the Riverwind Casino.
As they were on-air, power lines came down in front of them as well as hail.
There are reports of water damage and debris at the casino.
My son at OU just sent me a picture of the tornado that came through Norman. #tornado #outornado pic.twitter.com/esBS3VZ3wj
— Erin Taylor Young (@ErinTYoung) October 22, 2017
The Beach Boys were playing at Riverwind Casino Saturday evening.
There are no reports of any injuries.