Hundreds gather for 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered on Saturday for the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail.

The pounding of hooves, covered wagons, and western-themed activities. It was all part of the Chisholm Trail Festival on Saturday.

“It`s like so many things. It`s just kind of forgotten. For a while it was the older generation that kept it alive. Now, we`re stepping into that,” Donna Anderson Mills, who attended the festival, said.

The Chisholm Trail was used during the post-Civil War era to drive cattle from Texas ranches through Oklahoma, to Kansas railheads.

“I think this is a big part of our history and big part of what many Oklahomans celebrate because this is a state of agriculture, and wildlife and cattle,” Mills said.

This year, the Chisholm Trail Festival is celebrating 150 years of the famed trail.

“The Chisholm Trail goes right through our farm here in Yukon and as you know many cattle, probably 10,000 cattle, were driven across this piece of land,” Robert Funk, who owns the farm where the event took place, said.

Funk said the trail near the North Canadian River became very treacherous at times.

“They lost a lot of cowboys, lost a lot of cattle. But the good part was the fact that they got across. The grass was so good that the cattle really gained weight instead of losing weight,” Funk said.

It’s an important piece of history and events like the festival to make sure it’s never forgotten.

“I think it`s good to show a little respect to our history,” Mills said.