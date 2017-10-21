Investigation underway after body found in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a body was found in McClain County Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the body was found on the corner of N. Council and Brookwood in brush.

OSBI has been called to assist and they are treating it as “suspicious” right now.

Authorities say they had a missing person report in the area recently but because the body is so badly decomposed, they are unable to identify at this time.

The medical examiner is on the way.

News 4 has a crew going to the scene.