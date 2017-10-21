Keep an eye to the sky! Severe weather on the way for Saturday evening

SEVERE WEATHER IS LIKELY TODAY, STAY WEATHER AWARE STARTING LATE AFTERNOON.

It feels like Spring outside today with gusty south winds, mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 70s. A strong storm system / cold front will sweep across the state tonight bringing strong to severe t’storms and heavy rainfall.

Click here to view KFOR’s Interactive Radar.

The main threat is damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall as these storms develop into a line and move from west to east across the state. The tornado threat is low but not zero. So please stay connected to the weather this afternoon / night and make sure you review your severe weather safety plans.

Behind this cold front some nice Fall weather for several days on the way. Another strong cold front arrives by next weekend bringing even colder weather and some precipitation to Oklahoma. Depending on how this plays out widespread frost and even some freezing temps possible next weekend!

Have a great day!