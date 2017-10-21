Thousands visit National Weather Festival in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Thousands of visitors poured into the National Weather Center headquarters for the annual National Weather Festival in Norman. This family friendly event brings meteorologists, scientists, vendors and the general public to share severe weather information and stories.

The 4 Warn Storm Team along with Bob Moore Chopper 4 and pilot/reporter Jon Welsh were on hand to meet and greet visitors, sign autographs and share weather stories.

Families from as far away as Colorado and Texas traveled to Norman for this event focused on severe weather. Ironically, severe weather could threaten parts of our state later this evening.

Pilot/reporter Jon Welsh enjoyed sharing stories and information about Bob Moore Chopper 4. Chief meteorologist Mike Morgan met several children hoping to be future 4 Warn forecasters.

The balloon launches are also a crowd favorite and radar and weather equipment from OU and the National Weather Center drew a lot of interest from visitors.