Oklahoma correctional officer charged with lewd acts with a child, rape

OKLAHOMA CITY – A correctional officer is facing several charges after being arrested on 11 felony counts, including first-degree rape and forcible oral sodomy.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections and Oklahoma City police assisted in the arrest.

Cpl. Christopher Adams was taken into custody Friday. He faces one count of first-degree rape; eight counts of lewd, indecent acts with a child under 16, and two counts of forcible oral sodomy.

On August 1, Oklahoma City police contacted DOC, requesting Adams’ employment and contact information. Then on October 12, DOC was advised the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office was filing charges.

The agency immediately removed Adams from contact with the public and inmates.

Adams joined DOC on Nov. 10, 2014.

His posts with the agency included “providing security for hospitalized inmates, and serving as a correctional officer at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.”

Officials say personnel action regarding Adams in pending.