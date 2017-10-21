PHOTOS: Severe storms roll through Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Severe thunderstorms rolled through Oklahoma Saturday bringing large hail, damaging winds and tornado warnings.
Several tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening.
Photo Gallery
I snapped this #shelfie aka shelf cloud pic at around 6PM west of El Reno. @kfor #okwx pic.twitter.com/AP2AmoxhQE
— Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) October 21, 2017
530p We turned around at just the right time. Headed back ten mins later to find these all over jusy south of Roosevelt! @kfor #okwx pic.twitter.com/COKU4YIOLW
— Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) October 21, 2017
East of the Cache storm @kfor pic.twitter.com/S24HaHxfEE
— Haley Davis (@HaleyD_22) October 21, 2017
6:45p – Supercell coming toward Elgin, OK. Expect large hail and damaging wind! @kfor#okwxpic.twitter.com/j7NtctOKl3
— Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) October 21, 2017
Thanks to our viewer Erick Huling for sharing this awesome mammatus pic from Hydro! @kfor#okwxpic.twitter.com/bxPVTeQnnw
— Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) October 21, 2017