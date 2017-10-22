Crews assess damage after tornado hits Riverwind Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - Crews are assessing damage after a tornado hit Riverwind Casino.

Storms blew through the area on Saturday night. Hail and power lines came down.

The damage can be seen caused by water as well as debris.

The Beach Boys were performing at the casino at the time, and Governor Mary Fallin was in attendance.

She and others were evacuated into a shelter because rain was leaking through the roof and there were concerns it could collapse.

Updated statement from Riverwind Casino regarding last night's severe weather. https://t.co/A0RlCxlxpO — Riverwind Casino (@RiverwindCasino) October 22, 2017

Fallin said she left when it was considered safe to leave.

There are no reports of any injuries.