Groom dies during Maldives honeymoon: “He just dropped in the water”

A mystery-turned-tragedy in the Maldives, with a newly married Irish man dead and his bride plunged into a “nightmare.”

People reports Andrew Roddy, 30, had been snorkeling Tuesday in the Indian Ocean while on his honeymoon with Gill Campion, two weeks after their wedding.

The two were reportedly swimming near dolphins when Roddy suddenly vanished under the water.

“‘I turned around and Andrew was gone,’ [Campion] said, and she didn’t know how it happened because they were near each other at the time,” said Roddy’s mother Campion told her, per the Irish Independent.

She adds Roddy, her only child, was a good swimmer. The Dublin man and Campion, whom friends described as “inseparable” to the Irish Sun, had been together for five years after meeting at work at a financial services firm.

Relatives tell the Sun Campion was able to get Roddy’s body to shore once she found him and was helped by others on the beach but Roddy couldn’t be revived.

A woman who ID’d herself as a friend of Roddy’s mom said they’ll have to wait for an autopsy to find out what happened.

“He just dropped in the water,” she said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean he drowned.”

Meanwhile, family members have headed to the Maldives to be with Campion as she awaits permission from the Maldives government to transport her husband’s body home; that process could take up to two weeks, per reports.

