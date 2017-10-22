Mostly sunny skies for your Sunday afternoon

OKLAHOMA – The storm front that blew across Oklahoma yesterday and last night is moving into Arkansas and Texas, so our weather is improving!

For your Sunday, enjoy mostly sunny skies, breezy northwest winds with highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Not bad at all for Oklahoma this time of year!

Tonight, with clear skies and light winds, low temps drop back into the 40s. So, you might need the coat heading out real early Monday morning.

However, I’m expecting a quick warm up with gusty northwest winds Monday afternoon. Lots of sunny skies and highs in the 70s on Monday.

The rest of the week looks good to go but, by this coming weekend, big changes again! A strong cold front looks to move southeast across Oklahoma late Thursday into Friday.

By this weekend, the coldest air of the season so far with a freeze very possible over many parts of our area. Stay tuned!