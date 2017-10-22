× OSU Hires Scott Sutton as Assistant Coach

A Sutton is back on the sideline at Oklahoma State. Scott Sutton has been hired by OSU as an assistant coach.

Sutton, the winningest coach in ORU history, was fired by the school earlier this year. He coached the Golden Eagles for 18 seasons and won 328 games at the school.

Sutton said per the school release, “I’m beyond excited to join coach Boynton’s coaching staff at Oklahoma State. OSU is a special place for my family, and we are thrilled to come home to Stillwater. I look forward to helping coach Boynton and the Cowboys continue to have great success.”

Sutton was hired after the Cowboys fired, with cause, assistant Lamont Evans who was indicted by feds for fraud and corruption charges.

OSU head coach Mike Boynton said, “I’m thrilled to have a man of Scott Sutton’s pedigree joining our coaching staff. The Sutton name certainly means a great deal to our program and the Oklahoma State family, but it’s just as respected nationally. Scott’s name is all over the program’s record books from his playing days, and he’s proved himself in the coaching arena as well. I’m excited to welcome Scott and his family back to Stillwater to help us continue this program’s march to excellence.”

Sutton guided ORU to eight postseason appearances and has three Summit League coach of the year honors to his credit.