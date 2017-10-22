Police searching for stabbing suspect in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY– OKCPD are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday night.
The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. at an apartment complex off NW 63rd and Meridian Ave.
Police say the suspect, a black male, was last seen running from the scene. No clothing description of the suspect was given.
There is no word on the condition of the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.