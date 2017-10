MOORE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old Oklahoma man.

Ronald Haggy was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at a nursing facility in the 2100 block of N. Broadway Ave. in Moore.

Haggy was wearing a bright orange shirt and sweatpants.

He has been diagnosed with dementia as well as delusional psychosis.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Moore Police Department at 405-793-5171.