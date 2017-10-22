× Thunder Lose on Wiggins Buzzer Beater

The Thunder, playing on the second night of a back to back, dropped a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 115-113.

OKC played catch up all second half and finally took the lead with eight seconds left on a Carmelo Anthony three (OKC went 11-31 from distance). It gave OKC a 113-112 advantage. Melo finished with 23 points.

However, The Thunder left Minnesota too much time. Andrew Wiggins got free on a Karl Anthony-Towns screen on Paul George that allowed him to get a good look at a nearly half court three pointer at the buzzer which he banked in. Wiggins had 27, along with Karl Anthony-Towns. Five T-Wolves finished in double figures. It’s the second time in as many days the Thunder have allowed five finish in double figures.

Russell Westbrook poured in 31 points, added 10 assists and five boards. Steven Adams also notched a double double with 17 points, 13 rebounds. Paul George struggled from the field going 6-20.

Next up for OKC, the Thunder welcome back Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to the Peake as the Pacers come to town Wednesday.