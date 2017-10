LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A 10-year-old Oklahoma boy was killed and an 8-year-old boy was injured in a tragic crossbow accident over the weekend.

The Lincoln County Sheriff told News 4 that the two boys, who are brothers, were allegedly shot with a crossbow by a friend.

The 10-year-old was killed and the 8-year-old was rushed to a local hospital.

His condition is unclear at this time.

KFOR is working to gather more information.