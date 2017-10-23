Baker Mayfield Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baker Mayfield put on yet another Heisman worthy performance against Kansas State on Saturday. He was 32-41, 410 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He was also dominant in the run game. He carried it nine times for 69 yards and two touchdowns. It was enough to earn him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

However, there's a little caveat to his efforts in the Little Apple. Mayfield didn't practice all week leading up to his performance against the Wildcats. Making his numbers all the more outstanding. It earned him some high praise from his head coach, Lincoln Riley, saying, "Show me someone in the country who is playing better."

But it wasn't all serious at OU's media gathering Monday. He gave his thoughts on this weeks homecoming game against Texas Tech. All that in the video above.