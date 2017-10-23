Convicted sex offender dead after stabbing Oklahoma deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. - A convicted sex offender is dead after allegedly stabbing an Oklahoma deputy.

Authorities say a Muldrow police officer and a deputy with the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Department were serving an arrest warrant Friday for Phillip Trammell.

Trammell was reportedly wanted for forgery, child support and out of compliance with sex offender registry.

Investigators told KFSM that officers found Trammell hiding under a pile of clothes inside a home.

Trammell allegedly lunged at officers with a knife, stabbing the Sequoyah County deputy in the arm and chest.

The suspect was eventually shot dead.

The deputy was rushed to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to KFSM, the deputy is expected to be okay.