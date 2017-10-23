“I am watching you!” Stranger leaves chilling note in family’s mailbox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - A man accused of stalking two young siblings in Brooklyn and leaving a chilling note in a family's mailbox turned himself in Monday, according to WPIX.

The incidents began Friday morning when an 8-year-old girl was walking with a friend to the bus near Eastern Parkway and Brooklyn Avenue. The man was seen hiding between cars, watching her, police said.

The man fled when other adults were present, police said.

On Friday afternoon, the little girl's 12-year-old brother was on the bus about to be dropped off near his home. Police said the man flagged down the bus but the matron on board told him he wasn't authorized to pick up the boy. The matron threatened to call police. The man, once again, ran off.

But, he wasn't finished, cops said. The 8-year-old girl saw the same individual on the second step of her residence hiding and taking photos of their home, police said.

As she approached the individual, he allegedly asked her where she sleeps in the house and who lives with her. When she refused to answer, he fled the location of foot, police said.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, the 12-year-old victim was approached by the same individual and asked about his parents and where he sleeps. The victim didn’t respond and went into his home, police said. The man got in a four-door white sedan and drove toward New York Avenue.

On Saturday, the children found a note in their mailbox that read:

“Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute.”

Police on Monday asked for help locating the suspected stalker. Several hours later, Boyce said the man turned himself in.