Norman police investigating after officer shoots dog

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police say they are investigating after an officer reportedly shot a dog over the weekend.

The Norman Police Department say officers responded to the 2300 block of Glen Oaks Drive at approximately 3:50 A.M. on Sunday in reference to a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers encountered what they described as an “aggressive dog” that reportedly charged towards one of the officers.

This officer discharged his weapon striking the dog one time.

The dog was taken to a local facility to receive medical care and is expected to survive.

Other individuals on scene reported to officers that they were also injured during the incident.

One of these individuals was transported to a local hospital by police personnel for a minor injury and was released shortly after arriving there.

The incident remains under investigation.