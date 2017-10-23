× Oklahoma City board votes to change 3 schools named after confederate generals

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education has voted to change three elementary schools named after confederate generals.

On Monday evening, the board met to consider the cost to the Jackson, Lee and Stand Watie buildings if renamed.

Ultimately, the vote unanimously passed – despite some saying history should be left untouched.

BREAKING: OKC School Board votes unanimously to rename three elementary schools named after Confederate generals. — Cassandra Sweetman (@SweetmanCl) October 24, 2017

The board will now begin the process of deciding what to replace the old names with.

A statement from Superintendent Aurora Lora read, in part: