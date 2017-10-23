Oklahoma City board votes to change 3 schools named after confederate generals
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education has voted to change three elementary schools named after confederate generals.
On Monday evening, the board met to consider the cost to the Jackson, Lee and Stand Watie buildings if renamed.
Ultimately, the vote unanimously passed – despite some saying history should be left untouched.
The board will now begin the process of deciding what to replace the old names with.
A statement from Superintendent Aurora Lora read, in part:
“As the district begins the input process to determine the names these facilities will bear moving forward, I hope to use it as a teachable moment for our students and to establish a positive image and a sense of pride for these school communities to carry them into the future.”