Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly entering home, laying on top of 7-year-old boy

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is behind bars after police say he was found laying on top of a seven-year-old boy—a boy he didn’t know and in a house he didn’t live in.

Police say Shawn Brittain was arrested for burglary.

The family says they left the door unlocked for another family member who was coming home.

According to the boy’s sister, Brittain came in through the door.

After discovering the man was in the home, the mother tried to pull the man off of the boy and the man got out of the bed.

Police and the woman say the Brittain was covered in blood and had multiple lacerations.

The sister of the boy says he picked up a Mother Mary statue and tried to defend himself. The woman says he made satanic references and talked about “being in another world.”

The woman says he then asked for a knife so that he could kill her and her family before asking for hugs.

While police were in the scene, they say another person pulled up in a car and said the suspect was with them at a Halloween party but disappeared for a few hours.

After they found him, he jumped out of the car and ran away again before ending up at the victims’ home.

Brittain remains in the Oklahoma County Jail.