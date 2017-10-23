× Oklahoma deputy makes bizarre arrest after man found wearing thong, covered in petroleum jelly

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. – A deputy made a bizarre arrest in Garfield County last week.

John Wayne Kellerman, 54, was pulled over for speeding on Oct. 15th in Garfield County.

Kellerman was allegedly going 57 mph in a 45 mph zone when the deputy initiated the traffic stop.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he found a “nearly naked” man wearing a thong bikini covering his genitals, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

The officer noted in his report that he saw a nearly empty jar of Vaseline and a pornographic magazine in the vehicle.

Kellerman reportedly had Vaseline covering his hand and upper and lower body parts.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, the deputy then asked Kellerman if he was masturbating and the man confirmed that he had been masturbating before being pulled over.

Kellerman was arrested for driving with a revoked license and speeding,