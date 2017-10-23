× Oklahoma man who owns company that installs tornado shelters enters ‘no contest’ plea to embezzlement charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man who owns a company that installs tornado shelters has pleaded no contest to his embezzlement charges.

Earlier this year, Williams Stephens, the owner of Tornado King, a storm shelter manufacturing and installation company, was charged with seven felony counts – 6 counts of embezzlement and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.

The Attorney General’s office launched an investigation into Stephens and his company after receiving several complaints of alleged fraud against the Tornado King Shelters company.

Throughout the course of the investigation, agents discovered on multiple occasions the Tornado King received full or partial payments for work his company never completed.

When victims attempted to contact Stephens’ company, he was unresponsive.

Today, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Stephens pleaded no contest to the seven felony counts against him.

As part of the plea, Stephens will pay $101,403.23 in restitution to victims and serve a five-year deferred sentence.

Attorney General Hunter commended the work of the agents who investigated Stephens and the attorneys who brought restitution to victims.

“Oklahomans trying to protect their loved ones were left vulnerable by Stephens’ greed,” Attorney General Hunter said. “I am proud of the dedication by the agents and attorneys in the Consumer Protection Unit, who worked tirelessly to ensure victims in this case were made whole and that Stephens was held liable.”