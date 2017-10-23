Oklahoma’s Kickapoo tribe gets more than $282k from EPA

McLOUD, Okla. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma more than $282,000 to curb water pollution.

The McLoud-based tribe will use the grant to control surface and groundwater pollution and establish protection programs that address indoor air, underground storage tanks and solid and hazardous waste management.

The federal agency says the grant can be applied to different programs and can be used to remedy cost-cutting measures.

The EPA says performance partnership grants provide financial aid to states and tribes and allows recipients to use the awards with greater flexibility for priority environmental problems or program needs.