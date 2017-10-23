Ramon Richards Celebrates OSU’s Win in Unique Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSU senior defensive back Ramon Richards celebrated Oklahoma State's win over Texas in quite the unique way. By handing out cereal on campus to students.

Richard's helped orchestrate one of the best defensive performances in the Big 12 in the last three seasons. The last time two teams combined to score 23 points was in 2014 when K-State beat Texas 23-0.

While the win was the fifth straight over Texas in Austin, OSU defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer didn't take time to celebrate. In fact, after the win, he was already on to West Virginia and their tough quarterback Will Grier.

How is Gundy handling his team after the win? By saying move on to West Virginia in a hurry. His answer in the video above.