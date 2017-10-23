Rodney Anderson Runs Wild In Win Over Wildcats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a pretty special night for running back Rodney Anderson. He's been forced to watch the action from the sidelines over the past two years after season ending injuries. But against K-State he had himself a career game, 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one of which came with the game tied and seven seconds left on the clock.

Head Coach Lincoln Riley recognized Anderson's momentum, "He got some momentum you know, I said last week after the Texas game that it would be a confidence builder for him and I think it was. He was difficult to tackle, it was one of those games where we kind of needed his burst. It was certainly there. He got hot, he was catching the ball well, did a good job in pass pro, so that is kind of what we are right now."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was excited to see Anderson's success, "Huge game for Rodney, just so so proud of him and happy for him. He's a guy that works so hard and he's just had the past few years, injuries that are kind of freakish things. He's had a rough go at it, and everybody is going to be so happy for him because he puts everything he has in to get the result he did tonight. He played well last week, and he's just going to keep building on it. It's like it's his first year in college playing so he's just going to keep building on it and keep getting better."

"It's been big, a lot of guys would have hung their head, a lot of guys would've. But we got an unselfish group there, they understand we've gotta a lot of good players, and kind of like this team, you can either pout about it or go to work and continue to get better, and he's done that and it's showed."

Next up the Sooners have a date with the Red Raiders in Norman on Saturday, it's a 7 PM kick and these two teams share a loss to a common opponent, the Iowa State Cyclones.