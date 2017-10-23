“This leaves us in an even worse place,” Oklahoma democrats speak out against republican-driven budget deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A GOP-driven revenue package unveiled Monday is drawing criticism from democratic leaders.

Governor Mary Fallin announced Monday an agreement had been reached adjusting the 2018 fiscal year budget, which would fill the $215 million deficit. According to Fallin, the plan puts Oklahoma on a more stable and sustainable path.

If passed by the Legislature, the governor's said the agreement woud:

· Place a $1.50 tax on a package of cigarettes.

· Provide for a 6-cent fuel tax increase.

· Revise taxes on alcoholic beverages.

· Restore the Earned Income Tax credit.

· Provide for a $3,000 teacher pay increase, effective Aug. 1, 2018.

· Provide for a $1,000 increase for state employees, effective Aug. 1, 2018. It does not pertain to higher education, legislators or constitutional officers, such as statewide elected officials and judges.

Taking no questions from reporters at the press conference, Fallin said it has been "very difficult" to find an agreement.

"We can't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. We have to find a resolution to close the $215 million budget gap and to put our state on a sustainable, stable path forward," she said. "We can't keep having budget shortfalls year after after year."

District 44 Representative Emily Virgin said Monday's announcement came as a complete surprise, adding none of the proposals from House and Senate democrats were included. The democratic-backed 'Restoring Oklahoma Plan' released in March included raising the gross production tax, restoring it to the historic Oklahoma rate of 7 percent and increasing the income tax.

"We feel that those are the two issues that put us here in the first place. Raising the cigarette tax and raising fuel tax… we feel hits Oklahomans, hits low and middle income Oklahomans the hardest while asking oil and gas company at the top not to contribute a single penny," Virgin said.

Virgin said she will be voting 'no' on the new GOP plan, citing it's neither moral or equitable.

Distict 16 Senator John Sparks criticized Monday's press conference having "no details," adding he does not believe what was presented will eventually pass. Simply put, he said the math does not add up.

"As you look at the numbers, this leaves us in an even worse place for 2019," Sparks said. "They want to increase the tax on fuel, they have the cigarette tax on fuel but then they also have new expenditures - the teachers’ pay raise, which we all like, but you got to pay for it."

House Speaker John McCall said this is a plan the GOP believes Oklahomans want.

"People in our state have been telling us that they want a teacher pay raise. They want healthcare. They want good roads and bridges in this state," he said.

There is no timeline on when this could go to a vote yet.