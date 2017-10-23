× Two teens arrested for arson in connection to house fire in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two teenagers have been arrested for arson in connection to a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Oct. 19th, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home in the 3200 bock of S.W. 48th to extinguish a house fire.

Fire crews found a small fire in the front room of the home.

They were able to extinguish the fire very quickly.

Fire officials say occupants of the home said someone had throw something through a window of the home and that was what started the fire.

Police were able to catch up with two suspects accused of starting the fire.

The suspects, one 16 years old and the other 17 years old, were arrested for arson.