Yum! Looking for a fall dessert? How about Snickerdoodle Cobbler

OKLAHOMA CITY– This is an easy, fantastic, fall dessert recipe. Assembly is quick and most ingredients are probably already on hand. It is best served warm; I like to serve Snickerdoodle Cobbler with some vanilla ice cream and/or some fresh apple slices. Add raisins or dried cranberries if you wish.

6 T butter

1.5 C Self Rising Flour

1.5 C Granulated Sugar

2 t ground Cinnamon

Pinch Allspice (1/8 t)

3/4 C milk

1 t Vanilla Extract

1.5 C Brown Sugar

1.5 C hot water

Preheat oven to 350.

Melt butter in 9×13″ pan

Sift together flour, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and allspice. Add milk and vanilla extract. Stir until just blended. Spread over melted butter. Top evenly with brown sugar. Carefully pour hot water over brown sugar. Place in oven for 30-40 minutes, or until top is golden. Allow to rest after removing from oven for a few minutes. Serve warm. May be reheated.