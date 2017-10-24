Former Oklahoma volunteer firefighter charged with arson after setting fire to pastures

DURANT, Okla. – A former volunteer firefighter has been charged with arson after setting fire to pastures.

Officials say James Gregg, a now former volunteer with the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department, would set the fires and then respond to them as a firefighter.

“It’s pretty clear he set these fires and waited. And was supposedly one of the heroes who would put it out. He is, from what I understand now, a former firefighter for that district,” said Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Nabors of Gregg, who was let go from the department.

Nabors told KXII that Gregg admitted to burning two pastures back in March.

Both of those fires were just a mile away from the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department.

Gregg was charged with two counts of arson in the third degree.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years and a $20,000 fine.

KXII reached out to the fire chief, assistant chief and Gregg. All three have not responded for comment.