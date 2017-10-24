× “He’s amazing,” 6-year-old Oklahoma boy battling leukemia

LAWTON, Okla. – It’s Taco night for the Magana family – a relief really from the constant commuting back and forth from Lawton to Oklahoma City.

Six-year-old Michael Davis is in the first chapter of a three-year medical journey to fight Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“We went to Midland, Texas with our family for Mother’s Day; he was getting a little temperature and stuff, which was weird” said his mother, Mayra.

She said his symptoms started with a fever, lumps on his neck and a white coating inside his mouth.

“The nurses came back with a flashlight, and they flashed a light in his mouth. I have never seen anything like that before. It was white, white inside his mouth. I thought ‘What is going on?'” Mayra said.

Doctors at Jimmy Everest Center for Cancer confirmed the symptoms were the blood cancer, Leukemia.

“We told her this is going to be a hard journey but we’d definitely be with her at all the steps” said Michael’s doctor, pediatric oncologist Dr. Sayani Tewari.

The good news is Michael rarely takes a break from being a kid, despite weeks of chemotherapy treatments that stretch into the future.

“He’s amazing. He’s like brave, brave, brave. He still has all that energy. He jumps and runs,” said his mother.

That means football and soccer on the good days, and X-box and books on the down days.

He’s curious and loves a good laugh, asking his doctor why mustard smells so funny during a recent examination.

“He has a fun side, and he maintains his fun side,” Tewari said.

Mayra said it’s the personal touch from doctors and nurses that make Michael feel heard and cared for that helps ease her pain at being in this situation.

Doctors said the cure-rate for Michael’s leukemia is as high as 95 percent, great odds Michael will feel like his superman self-consistently again one day.

His family will be happy when their long and frequent commutes between Lawton and Oklahoma City can end.

“This boy is strong,” said his mom, and his medical team agrees.

If you’d like to help kids like Michael beat cancer, consider making a donation to JECKids.org.

