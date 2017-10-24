Kruger and Boynton Speak at Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big 12 Men's Basketball Media Day was held Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton both spoke to the media, with the season set to start in just a couple weeks.

The Sooners are picked to finish sixth in the conference by the league's coaches, with freshman guard Trae Young expected to contribute immediately.

The Cowboys are picked to finish last in the league, and will have to overcome the distraction of the FBI investigation which led to the arrest and termination of assistant coach Lamont Evans.