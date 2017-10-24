More than $100,000 worth of stolen property discovered after Oklahoma man spotted illegally hunting on horseback

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities discovered more than $100,000 worth of stolen property at an Oklahoma man’s home after he was reportedly seen hunting illegally on horseback.

On Oct. 7, a Pontotoc County game warden was alerted to someone illegally hunting on horseback.

When the warden located the truck and trailer used to haul the horse the man was reportedly riding, he ran the tags on the truck to find the man’s address.

After contacting local law enforcement about the man, authorities told the game warden that the vehicle was believed to be connected to some local burglaries.

After searching the man’s home, deputies found more than $100,000 in stolen property, as well as illegal drugs and illegal deer heads.

The list of stolen or illegal items includes:

4 stolen firearms and ammunition

3 stolen ATV’s

1 stolen John Deere zero turn mower

3 stolen trailers

Stolen tools

Drug paraphernalia including 30g of meth and one active meth lab

3 stolen saddles

14 illegal deer heads

Carl Martin Ross, 52, was arrested for suspicion of child endangerment, drug trafficking, possession of an altered VIN, operating a chop shop, endeavoring to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of firearms after former felony conviction for, possession of an illegal firearm suppressor, knowingly concealing stolen property, planning or attempting acts of violence and possession of marijuana.

According to Ada News, Ross allegedly threatened a deputy after being arrested, leading to a charge of planning or attempting acts of violence.

