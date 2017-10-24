Names of Confederates to be removed from 3 Oklahoma schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The names of Confederate generals will be removed from three Oklahoma City elementary schools.

Board members called for renaming the schools following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a protest about the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The school board voted 7-0 Monday to rename the Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Isaac Stand Watie schools. The board had also considered renaming Wheeler Elementary until learning it is named for Oklahoma City civic leader James Wheeler, not after Confederate Gen. Joseph Wheeler.

The district is conducting an online survey to find new names for the Jackson, Lee and Stand Watie schools.

Tulsa school officials have said they're also reviewing the names of all schools in the district to assure they reflect community values.