Oklahoma lawmakers speaking out against GOP-driven deal unveiled by Governor Fallin

OKLAHOMA CITY — More lawmakers are speaking out against a GOP-driven deal unveiled by the Governor Mary Fallin, including members of the Republican party.

Governor Mary Fallin announced Monday an agreement had been reached adjusting the 2018 fiscal year budget, which would fill the $215 million deficit. According to Fallin, the plan puts Oklahoma on a more stable and sustainable path.

Republican Representative Roger Ford of District 95 took to Facebook saying the plan “will bomb on Wednesday”, adding the vote will fail.

His post reads in part “There is NO plan unless BOTH sides are standing in front of the camera saying they have come to an agreement. We shouldn’t even be in Special Session, because there is NO agreement.”

If passed by the Legislature, the governor’s office said the agreement would:

Place a $1.50 tax on a package of cigarettes.

Provide for a 6-cent fuel tax increase.

Revise taxes on alcoholic beverages.

Restore the Earned Income Tax credit.

Provide for a $3,000 teacher pay increase, effective Aug. 1, 2018.

Provide for a $1,000 increase for state employees, effective Aug. 1, 2018. It does not pertain to higher education, legislators or constitutional officers, such as statewide elected officials and judges.

Taking no questions from reporters at the press conference, Fallin said it has been “very difficult” to find an agreement.

“We can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. We have to find a resolution to close the $215 million budget gap and to put our state on a sustainable, stable path forward,” she said Monday. “We can’t keep having budget shortfalls year after after year.”

Ford continued his disapproval by claiming the plan presented by Governor Fallin does not represent the platforms either the Republican or Democrat party.

At Monday’s press conference, House Speaker John McCall said this is a plan the GOP believes Oklahomans want.

“People in our state have been telling us that they want a teacher pay raise. They want healthcare. They want good roads and bridges in this state,” he said.

Governor Fallin’s office did not take questions from reporters Monday following the press conference. News 4 has sent multiple emails asking for clarification on the plan, along with how many members of the Republican caucus do support it.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Governor Fallin’s office has not answered our questions. A spokesperson says they are “working on getting something”.