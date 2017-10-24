Oklahoma man looking to find couple of Good Samaritans who took care of him after serious crash

Warning: The video below contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is looking to find a couple of Good Samaritans who took care of him after a serious motorcycle crash.

Saturday afternoon, 47-year-old Randy Wood was driving his motorcycle north on U.S. 77 near Ardmore when he looked down to check some recently-repaired gauges, he told KXII.

Unfortunately, he looked back up too late and went off the road.

“I was ejected off the motorcycle, and I slid several feet on my head and shoulder.” Wood said.

Wood told KXII that a couple pulled over to help him.

One of the Good Samaritans, who he said was a nursing student, put a rag under Wood’s bleeding head and removed something from his eye.

“I probably would’ve laid there and bled to death,” Wood said. “I was bleeding really, really bad from my head.”

Wood said he wasn’t able to get the couple’s names, but wants to thank them.

He told KXII that all he remembers about the couple is they may have been driving a red truck.

“There was plenty of people that started stopping after that, but the first people that was there was really, really nice people,” Wood said. “And I want to thank them. I want to thank all the people.”

Wood’s father said he is also grateful to the Good Samaritans.

“I wouldn’t mind taking them out to eat or visiting them for a while,” Robert Wood, Randy’s father, said. “A lot of people in this world won’t help you, but there are Good Samaritans that come by that will.”

Wood is still recovering in the hospital.