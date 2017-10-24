Oklahoma man who paid for sex with child sentenced to federal prison

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Ardmore man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for child sex trafficking Tuesday.

51-year-old Curtis Anthony and four other defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on June 16, 2015, for conspiring to engage in child sex trafficking.

One of these defendants, Tonya Gum, operated at least 20 phone numbers listed in the escort section of the Oklahoma City Yellow pages.

On October 24, 2014, Anthony met with 14- and 15-year-old girls, who were being trafficking by Gum, along with pimps Maurice Johnson and Hiram Mitchell, at a commercial property he owned in Edmond.

“After paying both girls to take off their clothes, Anthony paid to have sex with one of the girls,” a press release states.

June 19, 2017, after a four-day trial, a jury convicted Anthony of conspiracy and child sex trafficking for his role as a customer of underage escorts. The judge instructed the jury that it could convict if Anthony had a reasonable opportunity to observe a minor victim, even if he did not know or recklessly disregard that victim’s age.

The jury heard evidence that Anthony saw the girls in their underwear, touched both of them, and drove one of them to an ATM to get cash for the commercial sex transaction.

Tuesday, Anthony was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. It is anticipated that he will also be required to pay restitution to victims.

The cases against three of Anthony’s four co-defendants have already been resolved.