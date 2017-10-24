Parents of Oklahoma girl killed in crash hoping to keep her spirit alive with her bucket list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Okla. — The parents of a girl who was killed in a car accident earlier this year are hoping her spirit lives on through her bucket list.

9-year-old Brooklynn Newville and 5-year-old Jace Newville were in the car with their grandmother, Linda Irie, on the Turner Turnpike near Wellston in March.

They were on their way to pick out a baby lamb for an Easter photo shoot when a teen, who was allegedly texting, ran into them.

Brooklynn, or Brookie, Jace and Linda were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The children’s parents recently found Brookie’s bucket list.

They’re hoping to keep her spirit alive by completing the list.