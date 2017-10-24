× Police investigating death of 4-month old baby in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby in Tulsa.

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the Sugarberry Apartments after receiving calls concerning an infant that was unresponsive.

Fire crews and EMSA attempted CPR on the infant, but he remained unresponsive, KJRH reports.

The infant was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The infant, identified as Dallas Miller, was being cared for by his grandmother and aunt inside the apartment.

They told reportedly told police that the baby was asleep on a bed when he rolled over and became wedged between the mattress and the wall.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.