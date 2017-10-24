× RIVERSPORT OKC celebrating Oklahoma City first responders with Superhero Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Grab your costume! RIVERSPORT OKC is celebrating first responders on October 28 with a family-friendly event!

First responders and their families will get discounted passes as a part of “Superhero Saturday.”

Kids can dress up in their favorite costume and experience Superhero training, which includes “flying practice on the Rumble Drop, Kid Zip, Cloud Bounce, Bungee Trampolines and Extreme Air Jump and climbing practice on the RIVERSPORT climbing walls.”

Everyone in a costume will receive free popcorn from Big Water Grill.

There will be the opportunity to meet firefighters from the Oklahoma City Fire Department and FBI agents.

Admission to meet OKC first responders is free.

RIVERSPORT Day Passes will be $29 for first responders and their families and includes all adventures plus whitewater rafting, Pirate Island and the Youth Zone. A $10 Youth Zone is available to those who only want to experience Pirate Island and the Youth Zone. Ages 4 and under are free.

All proceeds from “Superhero Saturday” will benefit Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation’s new “OKC Respond” program. “OKC Respond” offers fitness and recreational opportunities, as well as, youth membership opportunities to OKC’s first responders.

Superhero Saturday at RIVERSPORT Adventure Park is Saturday, October 28 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Click here for more information on Superhero Saturday or call (405) 552-4040.