Oklahoma mother charged with fraud after pretending her child had cancer sentenced to prison

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who was charged with welfare fraud, child abuse and obtaining money by false pretense after pretending her child had cancer has been sentenced to prison.

Jessica Lynn Good, 33, had pretended her 4-year-old daughter had cancer to raise money for alleged medical costs.

Good was accused of scamming local businesses out of more than $16,000. She also used GoFundMe to ask for money to cover medical costs, which brought in funds from local churches, businesses, and people around the community.

Officials say Good had been orchestrating the scam since her daughter was only a few months old, and even lied to family members, including her own husband, about it.

The Department of Human Services says she scammed them too, getting more than $45,000 in state assistance since 2011.

In August, Good pleaded guilty to all 12 charges against her which included child abuse, six counts of obtaining money or property by false pretense for charitable or benevolent purposes, two counts of use of a computer for purpose of executing a scheme to obtain money or property by false pretense, food stamp fraud, fraudulently obtaining Medicaid assistance and fraud in obtaining assistance.

Yesterday, she was sentenced to serve three years in in Department of Corrections custody and 17 years probation.

She was also ordered to repay nearly $70,000 in restitution, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

Good was charged in August 2016 when people who were helping her shared concerns to police that she was lying.

“We were able to obtain medical records and we found that this child has never seen a doctor in reference to cancer or any type of tumor ever went into remission,” Captain Jack Morris with the Enid Police Department told News 4.

The judge told Good that telling her child and the girl’s siblings that she was going to die from cancer is “extremely cruel abuse,” the Enid News and Eagle reports.

Read more on Good’s sentencing on the Enid News and Eagle website.