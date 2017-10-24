“We need help,” Oklahomans rally at state capitol to protest Department of Mental Health cuts amid budget deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Thousands headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol to rally for a cause. It's the 'Save Our Services' rally for mental health advocates, patients and the community.

They fear the threat of $75 million being cut from the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service.

So, they all packed in the rotunda with signs, buttons and shirts explaining why they are there.

A few are for the GOP plan that was announced Monday to keep the state's services running. But, others fear it won't do much help.

"Please hear us, and please hear all these people, and please hear all these people who came here today to try make a statement that we need help and please listen to us," said psychiatrist Sue Storts.

Governor Fallin's plan was also met with opposition from Democrats.