6 injured after Halliburton passenger van rollover in Calumet

CALUMET, Okla. – Officials say six people were injured after a Halliburton passenger van rolled over in Calumet.

Authorities told KFOR that just before 6 a.m., a Halliburton passenger van ran off the road near Calumet Rd. and 164th.

There were eight people inside of the van, officials said.

Six of those people were injured.

One of them was transported to the hospital via Mediflight.

The extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

KFOR crews are headed to the scene.

We will update this story with the latest information as it is made available.