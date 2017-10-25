Attack on young Oklahoma mother holding her baby caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROKEN BOW, Okla. – An attack on a young mother while she’s holding her baby was caught on camera.

Now, the two girls responsible are facing criminal charges.

Janie McCoy, 19, was invited to an apartment complex near her home by a friend. She brought her 6-month-old baby, Braylen, with her.

“I was just sitting there, swinging with him, and then those three girls came out and started yelling,” Janie said.

She said they were shouting accusations at her about something she said, but Janie didn’t know what they were talking about.

“I told her I didn’t want to fight. I mean, I had my kid,” Janie said. “But even if I wasn’t holding him, I would not have fought her.”

Janie tried to walk away and leave. Then, just as her brother tried to take the baby away safely, she was attacked.

“All I could think about was making sure my baby was OK,” Janie said. “I wasn’t even worried about fighting back. My baby was in my hands.”

She held onto Braylen, trying to keep him out of harm’s way.

“He’s a small baby,” Janie said. "If someone had hit him the wrong way..”

A second video captured the assault as it continued.

“I tried to walk away and keep walking away. Tried to get over there by his stroller so I could push him really fast or whatever,” Janie said.

But the two girls continued to get in front of the young mother and hit her in the face again and again.

“It was just a scary moment," she said.

Soon after, police arrived, but to Janie’s frustration, they didn’t make any arrests at the scene.

Chief Richard Wiggins with the Broken Bow Police Department said officers had to go through Juvenile Services to arrest one of the girls.

“The main one they said that committed the assault, or the battery, was a 17-year-old female,” he said.

A warrant is pending for the second woman involved.

Police said both will be charged with child abuse and battery. The adult will also be charged with perjury after allegedly lying about her involvement to police.

Meanwhile, Chief Wiggins said the department has received dozens of calls about the case.

“I think 25 or 27 states, and two countries, England and Australia,” he said.

That’s because after the videos were posted on Facebook, they went viral, shared over 150,000 times.

“I have like, tons of people that are just messaging me telling me that I am way better than that, and that I did the right thing,” Janie said. "So it just makes me feel a little better.”

Now, she wants to see justice served to her attackers.

“And me and my son can walk down the street without feeling like something’s going to happen,” she said.​