Death of 2-year old girl with severe burns under investigation

O’AHU, Hawaii (KITV) — A troubling case on Schofield Barracks, where a two-year-old girl died after suffering severe burns.

The child’s mother, Sassidy Curry, says her daughter, Ocean Wright, suffered burns to her face, shoulders, arms, and legs back on August 18.

Her daughter arrived on O’ahu in June to spend two months with her father and his wife.

Ocean’s father is a soldier in the 25th Infantry Division.

Curry says she also noticed bite marks and bruises on her daughter’s body.

The Honolulu Police Department initially opened a first-degree assault case for her injuries.

The two-year old was put on life support, and later died on September 25.

“Ocean is going to get justice one way or another. I’m never going to stop. It’s never going to be the end. I’m never not going to tell her story,” said Curry.

An Army spokesperson says Child Protective Services was alerted an hour after Ocean was taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

The case is currently classified as an unattended death while police wait for the results of the autopsy reports.

No arrests have been made.