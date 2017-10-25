× Democratic House Minority Leader Scott Inman steps down from legislature, ends campaign for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a surprising announcement Wednesday afternoon, Democratic House Minority Leader, Scott Inman, said he was stepping down from the legislature and ending his campaign for governor.

In a lengthy Facebook post on his Inman for Governor page, the state legislator said “The stresses and strains of my career, the time away from my family and the choice to wrongly prioritize my life’s decisions have brought me to this moment. I can no longer ask my wife and children to sacrifice for me. It is time for me to reprioritize what is important in this world.”

Inman said he would be immediately ending his run for governor but that he would continue to serve in the legislature through the end of the year.

Inman was first elected to the legislature in 2006 and represents parts of Oklahoma City and Del City.

He was a familiar face at the State Capitol, often holding press conferences harshly criticizing Republican leadership and calling for a restoration of the gross production tax on oil and gas wells in our state.

The news of his resignation shocked many of his colleagues at the state capitol.

“I’m sad for Scott and his family. I’m sad for the state of Oklahoma because he represents a really genuine talent and a good soul,” said Representative Cory Williams.

“Scott is choosing to focus on his family. And I think all of us can agree that family is really important to us and so we only wish him the best to make that focus,” said Representative Jason Dunnington.

House Democrats say this will not change their focus and that their priorities are the same and they will continue their mission with Inman.

“All I have heard for the last three or four months is the reason we can’t get this budget deal done is because Scott Inman is running for governor and that is why we can’t have a grand bargain. And that removes that reason from the equation,” said Rep. Dunnington.

“The caucus is still united. This doesn’t change anything at all. We know that gross production tax needs to be restored here in the state of Oklahoma. That’s the only way for a sustainable future. And so at the end of the day, it doesn’t change anything as far as budget negotiations are concerned,” said Representative Collin Walke.

Inman closed his statement by saying “The next few days will be challenging for my friends and family. I ask for your understanding, your prayers and privacy during this time.”

Inman did not give a specific reason for his abrupt resignation.