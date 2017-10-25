× GOP-backed budget deal scheduled for House vote

OKLAHOMA CITY — A GOP-backed budget deal passed out of House and Senate budget committees will be heard on the full House floor Wednesday morning.

House Bill 1035 includes a tax on cigarettes, a motor vehicle fuel tax, and an additional tax on 3.2 beer while giving a pay boost to teachers and state employees.

The plan, first unveiled Monday morning by Governor Mary Fallin and republican leaders, has drawn criticism from both party lines. Representative Roger Ford, R-Midwest City told News 4 he thinks the vote will fail come Wednesday, adding he does not think it was well explained.

“To me, it feels like something that was thrown together to get out of here quickly and it doesn’t fix the problem. It may be a short termed fix if it worked, which I don’t think it will because I don’t think it will pass,” said Representative Ford.

Democrats say they will not support the plan, because it does not include an increase in gross production tax on oil and gas wells.

“Have you counted the votes? Are there 76 votes or are we wasting $30,000 a day on having this vote?” questioned Representative Shane Stone, D-Oklahoma City. “What are we expecting to have happen with this bill? Do you realistically think it has any chance is passing?”

During Monday’s press conference, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoma said this was a plan that Oklahomans want and lawmakers ought to deliver. On Wednesday, Speaker McCall offered to hold a floor vote to raise the Gross Production Tax rate on new wells from 2 percent to 5 percent for the first 36 months if House Democrats pass House Bill 1035 on Wednesday.

“House Republicans are willing to compromise to get this budget solved for the people of Oklahoma,” said Speaker McCall said in written statement. “House Democrats have demanded a vote on increasing the GPT to five percent, so here is their chance. All they have to do is pass the revenue package of items they repeatedly said they want – healthcare funding, a teacher pay raise, a state employee pay raise and restoring the Earned Income Tax Credit for low income Oklahomans. If they will pass this package, I will guarantee them a straight up vote on GPT at 5 percent on the House floor. House Republicans will be allowed to vote their conscience on the GPT bill.”