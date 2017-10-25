“I didn’t need her,” Woman fighting $13,000 bill from court-appointed attorney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee woman says she is fighting thousands of dollars worth of legal bills from an attorney she never hired.

When Reba Sherrill was about to be discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a judge appointed an attorney to handle her affairs after lawyers for the hospital said Sherrill had a borderline personality disorder.

Judge Randy Kennedy appointed Cathryn Armistead at $175 an hour to arrange for Sherrill to be moved to another facility.

However, Sherrill says she hired her own lawyer to prevent that from happening and won her freedom.

After Sherrill was released from the hospital, she received a bill from Armistead for nearly $13,500.

“I didn’t need her. I didn’t need anybody,” she told WSMV. “Myself and my family should not be penalized for this mess that Vanderbilt created.”

The 11-page bill shows that Armistead charged Sherrill $437 for a trip to Whole Foods to deliver food, soap and shampoo to the hospital.

“Oh my God, you have got to be kidding me; $437.50. Do you know how much food she brought? It was half a bag! Half a bag! Has this woman lost her mind?” Sherrill said.

Now, the legislature in Tennessee says it hopes to clarify a measure that it passed several years ago to help hospitals free up bed space.

“It just sort of sends off alarms when something like this shows up,” Rep. Bill Dunn said.