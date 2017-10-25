“It’s not goodbye forever,” Oklahoma students throw parade for soldiers preparing for deployment

CALERA, Okla. -Homemade signs were waving in the October wind as little hands cheered for a group of Oklahoma soldiers preparing for deployment.

After teachers at the Calera Independent School District learned that about a dozen parents in the community would be deployed overseas, they came up with a plan to use the occasion as a teaching moment.

“We want to teach the students to be patriotic and to show love and concern and care for their country,” said Sunny Thralls, a teacher with Calera ISD.

The students came out in force with homemade signs and cheers for members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 1st Squadron, 180th Calvary Regiment.

“We really appreciate the community coming together and getting behind us,” said Samuel Blackburn, who is preparing for his fourth deployment.

“We’re gonna miss him and pray for him,” Noah Blackburn told KXII.

The soldiers say they expect to be away from their families for close to a year.

“It’s not goodbye forever,” said Blackburn. “Just goodbye for now.”