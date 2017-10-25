Police: Man throws mysterious liquid at 13-year-old’s face in “anti-white” attack

NEW YORK – A stranger threw an unknown substance in the face of a 13-year-old girl, who was later hospitalized, during an “anti-white” attack in Queens, police told WPIX.

The teen exited a bus at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday near Lefferts Boulevard and 101st Avenue when she said she was approached from behind by an unknown person.

When the girl turned around, the stranger threw an unknown liquid in her face and made an “anti-white remark,” police said.

The man fled northbound on Lefferts Boulevard toward 97th Avenue, according to police.

He is described as being about 30 years old, with a bald head and dark complexion; last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, royal blue pants, and tan and brown boots.

The victim, who suffered a burning sensation in her eyes, managed to take a photo of the man using her cellphone after the attack, police said.